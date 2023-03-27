Help My Family Member Replace Their Car

My family member helped someone out and used the money they were going to use for a new car. I'm raising money to help them replace it. Your support would mean so much to them and our family. They have always been super helpful to those they love and sometimes those people never pay back even if they were family brothers/sisters or other relatives. I'm tired of seeing them going through this, and would like a nice thing done for them. Anything helps, thank you so much.