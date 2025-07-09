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Help My Family Keep a Roof Over Our Heads

Goal₦5,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byUMAR TAMBAI

Fundraiser funds will be received by UMAR TAMBAI

Help My Family Keep a Roof Over Our Heads

My name is Umar, and I am a university student in Nigeria. I never imagined that I would have to ask for help from strangers, but today I am reaching out with hope and humility on behalf of my family.

Our landlord recently informed us that he has decided to sell the house where my family has lived for many years. Before offering it to other buyers, he kindly gave my father the first opportunity to purchase it. Unfortunately, the asking price is ₦11,000,000 (approximately USD $7,000), which is far beyond what we can afford.

If we are unable to buy the house, we will have no choice but to move. Our immediate need is to raise about USD $1,000 to rent a modest home and cover the moving expenses so that my family has a safe place to live. While our greatest hope is to keep our current home, our priority is simply to ensure that we are not left without shelter.

My family has been facing financial hardship for a long time. We struggle to afford groceries, school fees, rent, and other basic necessities. Despite my father's hard work and determination to provide for us, our financial situation has become overwhelming.

I am currently in the middle of my university examinations. As I write this, I should be focusing on my studies, but the uncertainty of losing our home has made it incredibly difficult to concentrate. I spend many nights worrying about where my family will live instead of preparing for my exams. Even so, I remain determined to complete my education because I believe it is the best way to build a better future for my family.

Today, I am humbly asking for your kindness and support. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference. If we are able to raise enough funds, our first hope is to purchase our family home. If that is not possible, every contribution will be used to rent a safe home, cover moving expenses, and help my family begin again with dignity.

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Please consider sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, colleagues, and community. A single share could reach someone who is able to help.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your generosity, prayers, and compassion give my family hope during one of the most difficult moments of our lives. We are deeply grateful for every act of kindness, whether through a donation, a prayer, or sharing our story.

May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity.

With sincere gratitude,

Umar

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