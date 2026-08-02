My name is Akram, and I am raising funds to help my family in Gaza, who are suffering because of the ongoing war. They are facing severe shortages of clean water, food, medicine, and basic necessities.





I am trying my best to support them from afar, but I cannot do this alone. Your support can help my family access the water, medicine, food, and essential supplies they urgently need.





If you cannot donate, please share our story and help us reach more people. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.