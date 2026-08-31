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Help My Family Get Transportation

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTamara Dessino

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tamara Dessino

Help My Family Get Transportation

Through a series of unfortunate events, my family is currently without transportation. We have very little hope of obtaining another vehicle at this time. To put it plainly, we need help urgently.

For some background on our story, it started January 27, 2025. Unfortunate event #1- My son and I came home from his therapy appointment to discover the FBI raiding my house. Turns out my husband had been committing federal crimes. He's now in prison for 12 years. He was the only source of income. I am now stuck in a financial trap that won't allow me to get a divorce. It has been made worse by the current situation.

I began looking for a job in March 2025 after recovering from the initial shock. I haven't worked since June 2002, so it hasn't been easy. I was a military spouse for 12 years and a SAHM of 3 after that. Now, without transportation, I can't even look for a job anymore.

My daughter has also been negatively affected by this, as well. She was in her first year of college when everything happened. Finishing the year was very difficult for her. Unfortunate event #2 happened during this time. Her truck blew the head gasket while she was driving to a band competition she was competing in. We had to go rescue her and switch vehicles. Unfortunately, the truck needed to be towed home. At the end of that semester, she took the advice of her professors and the school to take a year off to help us.

During the summer, unfortunate event #3 happened. My vehicle was repossessed because I could no longer afford the payments. This left us one vehicle- a 30 yr old van that had begun to deteriorate. We kept up as best as we could. My daughter finally found work this past January delivering pizza. The income wasn't a lot but we were getting by.

My daughter returned to school this year. She secured the funding but couldn't get housing. She had to commute an hour each way and still had work in the evenings. This took a major toll on the van. It died in a Walmart parking lot on August 27th. Unfortunate event #4. I had it towed back to campus because it was within the free towing range. I don't know how we're going to get it home.

The school was able to find a dorm for my daughter immediately. She had no choice but to leave her job and is currently looking for work on campus. She's pretty set, but the rest of us still need help.

Now that I've given you some background, I hope you can understand our situation better. It didn't happen all at once, but the effect is still devastating. I never wanted to have to rely on my kid for help. I'm supposed to take care of them and I failed.

I'm hoping to raise enough money to purchase a couple good used vehicles for both of us. That way, my daughter can come home whenever she wants and I can hopefully find a job.

Whatever you can donate will be very much appreciated and put to the appropriate use. Thank you for your consideration and I hope you have a blessed day.

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