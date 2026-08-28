Help My Family Get Through My Recovery

My name is Marco, and I’m raising €8,000 to help my family get through a difficult period following a work-related injury that has temporarily prevented me from working.





I work as a factory worker, and my job is physically demanding. It requires me to spend long hours on my feet, move and handle materials, and perform physical tasks throughout the day. After being injured, I had to stop working while I recover.





Unfortunately, being unable to work has created a serious financial challenge for my family. I have people who depend on my income, and while my paycheck has been affected, our everyday expenses have continued.





I’m creating this fundraiser to help us cover essential living costs during approximately six months of recovery and reduced income.





How the €8,000 will help





The funds will primarily go toward:

€3,000 — Rent, utilities and household bills €2,000 — Groceries and everyday necessities €1,500 — Transportation and essential family expenses €1,500 — Other essential costs during my recovery





I’m not looking to replace everything I would normally earn. My goal is simply to keep our household stable, make sure the essential bills are covered, and give myself the time I need to recover properly and return to work.





It’s difficult for me to ask others for financial help, but right now every contribution can make a real difference for my family.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser can help just as much.





Thank you for reading our story and for supporting my family during this difficult period.



