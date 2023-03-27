Help My Family Get Back on Our Feet

My name is Sofia, and I'm a mom to my daughter, Atalaya. In April, I lost my son, Liam Jeremiah, after carrying him for seven months. Losing him changed my life in ways I can't explain.





While grieving and trying to continue being the best mom and wife I can be, our finances became increasingly difficult. We've fallen behind on bills and accumulated debt, and I'm working to create financial stability for my daughter's future.





I'm raising money to help my family catch up on our outstanding bills and debt. Your support would mean so much to us during this season. Thank you for standing with my family, whether through a donation, a share, or your prayers.