Help My Family After a Devastating Earthquake in V





Hello, my name is Jonathan, and I am raising funds to help my family in Venezuela after a devastating earthquake destroyed the building where they lived.

The building collapsed completely. By God’s grace, my grandmother and my aunt survived. Tragically, my aunt’s husband was trapped under the rubble and lost his life.

Our family is now facing an unimaginable loss while also dealing with the destruction of their home and the challenges that follow such a disaster. We are seeking support to help cover funeral expenses, emergency housing, food, clothing, medical needs, transportation, and other essential costs as they begin to rebuild their lives.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping my family through this difficult time. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your prayers.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.

God bless you and your family.