Help my dream of becoming a nurse

I never imagined I would have to ask for help like this, but I’m reaching out because I truly want to change my life and build a better future.

My dream has always been to become a nurse. I believe God has placed this calling on my heart, and I want nothing more than to go to college, earn my nursing degree, and spend my life caring for and helping others.





Unfortunately, getting to this point has been incredibly difficult. I’ve been struggling with debt from bills, a car accident that left me needing a new vehicle, and other unexpected expenses. These financial burdens have made it extremely difficult for me to afford college and pursue the career I’ve dreamed about for so long.





I’m asking for your help because I don’t want my financial circumstances to be the reason I have to give up on my dream. Every donation brings me one step closer to college. Whether it’s $5, $10, $20, or more, every contribution adds up and genuinely makes a difference.

Your donation isn’t just helping me pay for school — you’re helping me work toward a career where I can give back by caring for people during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.





If you’re able to donate, I would be incredibly grateful. And if you can’t, sharing this page with friends and family could help me reach someone who can.





Thank you for reading my story, believing in me, and helping me take one step closer to the future I’ve prayed for. ❤️🙏