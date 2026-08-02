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Help My Daughter's Robotics Engineering Journey

Goal$2,799 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMinne Gomalez

Help My Daughter's Robotics Engineering Journey

My name is Minne, and I'm a single mother raising my 15-year-old daughter on my own. She is one of the most determined, hardworking young people I have ever known — and I say that not just as her mom, but as someone who watches her every single day.

This year, she is stepping into engineering, robotics, and design classes that truly match who she is and who she is becoming. She doesn't need reminding to do her work. If anything, I have to remind her to take a break. She throws herself into every project with a focus and a passion that genuinely moves me.

But right now, her only computer is failing her. It freezes mid-project. It cannot open or run the software her classes require. She is trying to build her future with tools that simply cannot keep up with her — and that breaks my heart as her mother.

The computer she needs is a MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip — built specifically to handle the heavy 3D modeling, engineering simulations, and design software her coursework demands. This isn't a luxury. This is the tool that stands between her and the education she has worked so hard to reach.

I am doing everything I can for my daughter, but I cannot do this alone right now. If God has placed it on your heart to help, any amount — even just a few dollars — brings her one step closer. And if you are unable to give financially, sharing this page is a gift in itself.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. We are grateful beyond words for every act of kindness shown to us.

With love and gratitude,

Minne & her daughter


"He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak." — Isaiah 40:29


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