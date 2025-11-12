Help My Daughter's Family Move and Stay Together

My daughter is a widow raising four children and a foster child. Her husband passed away in 2020, and she's been working hard to keep their family stable, she works full-time for Head Start and just returned to work for the new school year.





She received notice that she has to be out of her apartment by September 27, 2026. Her income is just above the threshold for income-based housing, and her small town has very few rental options. She's anxious about the move ahead, especially after going three months without a paycheck over the summer and using her savings to get through.





The family has two dogs and two cats that have been part of their lives since before her husband died. They're looking at the possibility of having to leave Wisconsin and move back to Kansas to find affordable housing and a fresh start.





We're raising money to help cover moving costs and give her some breathing room as she navigates this transition. Your support would mean so much to our family during this uncertain time. Thank you for standing with us.