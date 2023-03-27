Help My Daughter With Home Plumbing Repairs

My daughter, a single mom, is facing an overwhelming situation right now. One of my grandchildren is hospitalized, and she's traveling almost 100 miles to be there while caring for her home and five other children.

Three of the children have autism, to includes a baby she's adopting, after the child experienced severe abuse at the hands of her parents.

Simultaneously, she received the news that her plumbing was collapsing.

The plumbers estimate the repairs will cost around $10,000.





Between the travel, the medical situation, and now this urgent home repair, she's stretched thin.

Please step up help this beautiful soul that just wants to care for her children.





Your support would mean so much to her and her children during this difficult time.