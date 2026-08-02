Help My Daughter Through Job Search and Bills

My daughter has been through a lot recently. She lost her house due to circumstances involving her husband, and they are going through a divorce. During this time, she also lost her job. Her husband would not let her have her car, which has made things even harder.





She has been searching and interviewing for jobs, but hasn't been able to secure one yet to pay for her bills. Right now she's facing storage unit fees for her furniture, along with phone bills, credit card bills, car insurance, gas, and a car repair for air conditioning.





I'm raising money to help her cover these bills while she continues her job search. Your support would mean so much to her during this difficult time. Please also pray for her to secure a job.