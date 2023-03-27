Help My Daughter Study Nursing at University

I'm raising money to help my daughter pay for university. She's been accepted to study nursing science, and I want to make sure she can focus on her studies without worry.





The funds will cover her tuition, accommodation, and feeding for her time at university. The total needed is around ₦1,800,000 to ₦2,500,000, and her deadline to enroll is September 22nd, 2026.





Thank you for standing with us.