Help My Daughter Save the Floors in Her Family's H

I'm creating this GiveSendGo for my daughter, her husband, and their three children, ages 11, 8, and 6, who live in Vancleave, Mississippi, along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.





I know everyone is struggling right now, and I know the people reading this aren't millionaires with money to throw around. I'm simply a mother and grandmother watching my daughter's family face a problem they cannot financially handle anymore, and I'm hoping that enough people may be willing to help a little—or possibly even help with the repairs themselves.





My daughter and son-in-law worked incredibly hard to become homeowners. Before buying this house, their family went through a period of homelessness. There were nights when they would have to sneak into a campground at 1–3 in the morning just to take showers and stay clean.





My granddaughter was a newborn at the time. My daughter has told me about standing in those showers holding that slippery little newborn against her, terrified she would accidentally drop her while trying to wash both of them. Thankfully, she never did. That tiny baby is now 8 years old and quite the handful!





Eventually, they finally had the opportunity to purchase a home. They paid approximately $200,000 for their house and were required to put about $40,000 of their own money down. They couldn't use down-payment assistance for the purchase, so a huge portion of the savings they had worked so hard to build went into that home.





They still owe approximately $134,000 and faithfully pay their $717.28 monthly mortgage. They weren't looking for a handout when they bought their home. They believed they were making an investment in their children's future.





Even though an inspection wasn't required for their loan, they were first-time homeowners and wanted to protect themselves. They even chose an independent inspector rather than simply using the inspector recommended to them.





Unfortunately, they have since discovered serious problems they never expected.





Their flooring has already been torn out and replaced multiple times. The flooring currently in the home is their THIRD round of flooring. Plywood/subfloor has previously been removed and replaced as well.





The last time repairs were made, gaps were discovered between replacement plywood and the walls. Those gaps were sealed, and everyone genuinely believed the problem had finally been corrected.





It wasn't.





They have now pulled their flooring back up and discovered moisture and extensive dark growth/staining underneath portions of the flooring again, and some of the subfloor appears to be deteriorating. They are trying desperately to determine and correct the underlying moisture problem so they don't simply replace the floors for a fourth time and end up right back here again.





Their home is raised, portions underneath have historically been enclosed, there is currently no insulation beneath portions of the floor, and they are working to address moisture control underneath the house as well as other issues that may be contributing.





What worries me most as a grandmother is that their youngest child has severe asthma. Regardless of exactly what testing ultimately identifies the growth as, we do not want these children living over damp, deteriorating building materials.





They are exhausted financially. After the down payment, previous flooring and plywood repairs, maintaining the home, raising three children, and everything else life has thrown at them, they simply do not have the money to tear everything apart and fix this again.





That's why I'm asking for help for them.





Money raised will go toward determining and correcting the moisture source, removing damaged flooring/materials, addressing affected subfloor, replacing any plywood that cannot be saved, moisture-control measures underneath the raised home, insulation and other necessary materials and repairs so that when the floor is finally put back together, we can hopefully know it is being done correctly.





And financial donations are not the only way to help.





If you're a contractor, carpenter, flooring professional, building-science professional, or simply someone with the experience and ability to help this family with labor or materials, we would be incredibly grateful. If you would rather donate your time, materials, or expertise instead of money, please comment here on GiveSendGo or underneath the Facebook post where you found this fundraiser, and we will reach out to you.





They aren't looking for anything fancy. They aren't trying to remodel their house into something beautiful or expensive.

They just want dry, safe floors and a healthy home for their three children.





My daughter and her husband have fought extremely hard to get from homelessness to homeownership. It breaks my heart watching them wonder how they're supposed to afford another major repair after believing that buying this house meant their children finally had a secure place to call home.





If you can donate even a small amount, offer materials or labor, share this fundraiser, or simply pray for this family, I would be incredibly grateful.





Thank you for taking the time to read their story, and God bless you. Also, we are not sure that we will need the full amount, requested in the Gosendgo account, but all funds will be put towards fixing the home. Any extra will be spilt between the kids, via account for a college fund to get them started. This is only should funds be left over. This is just a rough estimate. Thanks.