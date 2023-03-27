Help My Daughter Play Competitive Fastpitch

I'm raising funds to help my daughter continue playing fastpitch softball at the competitive level. This will help cover half of her team fees so she can keep doing what she loves. She has a dream to play college softball, and in the AUSL after that. I took a new job this year to be able to be present at her sporting events, but along with that came a pay cut. I have saved up for the rest of the fees, just having a hard time coming up with the rest. Your support would mean so much to her and our family.