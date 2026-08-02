Help My Daughter Leave an Unsafe Relationship

My daughter is 23 and making one of the hardest decisions of her life, leaving an unstable relationship to protect herself and her future.





Two years ago, she and her ex-partner bought a house together. She recently discovered he wasn't paying his share of the bills and had been lying to her. He attempted suicide three times, and his behavior became so unsafe that she had to get an order of protection against him.





Now she's facing a difficult financial situation. She needs to file a quit claim to remove him from the house, but legal costs are adding up. At the same time, she's trying to catch up on utilities and morgage he left unpaid. She's already stretched thin from the stress of this situation.





I'm helping her as much as I can, but the weight of it all has been taxing on both of us. She's working to rebuild her life and move forward safely, and she needs support to cover the legal fees and past-due bills so she can finally close this chapter.





Any donation would mean so much to her right now. Thank you for standing with her.







