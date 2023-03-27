Help My Daughter After Car Accident

On August 16, my daughter was stopped at a red light when she was hit from behind by a distracted driver traveling at about 50 mph. She's still in pain two weeks later.





In Florida, the at-fault driver's insurance isn't required to cover bodily injury, so the medical expenses fall on us. Our funds are exhausted, and she won't be compensated for her injuries.





To make things worse, she had just spent her savings to fix up the car she'd bought with her hard-earned money. She'd gotten it back about a month before the accident after having it repainted and adding a new stereo. Now she's dealing with both her injuries and the loss of that car.





Thank God she's okay, but it's heartbreaking that she's gone through this traumatic event. Any help covering her medical expenses would be deeply appreciated.