Help My Dad Get Heart Surgery

Hi, I moved to the USA from Fiji Islands on a permanent resident visa last November in search of a good life and work. My dad is 65 years old and back home in Fiji, and he needs urgent heart surgery. The surgery will be done in India, and we don't have insurance, costs back home are expensive.





I'm trying to look for permanent work but haven't found one yet. Right now I'm driving for Uber to fund my expenses here, but it's not enough to help my dad get this life-saving surgery.





I would very much appreciate any help from anyone who can support us in making this happen.