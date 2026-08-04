Help My Cousin Avoid Eviction

My name is Paula, and I'm raising money to help my senior cousin here in Baton Rouge stay in his home.





He works every day, but expensive medications have left him behind on rent by three months. Eviction feels close, and I'm running out of time to help.





I can't imagine our lives without him.





Your support would mean everything to him and to our family. Thank you for standing with us.

I know times are hard for all right now, so your prayers are needed and appreciated as well.