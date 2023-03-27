Help My Children and Me Find a Safe, Stable Home





Help My Children and Me Find a Safe and Stable Home

My name is Janice, and I am a mother doing everything I can to provide a safe and stable life for my children.

Right now, my children and I are facing homelessness. We are currently relying on temporary accommodations, and the uncertainty of not knowing where we will be staying from one day to the next has been extremely difficult.

I never imagined that I would find myself in this situation. At 42 years old, I am humbled to have to ask others for help, but I have learned that asking for help when your family needs it is not something to be ashamed of.

I am asking for financial assistance to help my family get through this emergency and transition into permanent housing.

The funds raised will help us with immediate necessities, including temporary lodging, food, transportation, housing deposits, first month's rent, moving expenses, and other basic needs required to establish a stable home.

My ultimate goal is not simply to get through another night. My goal is to get my children into a safe place where we can finally breathe, rest, and begin rebuilding our lives.

I am actively working toward a more stable future and doing everything I can to improve our circumstances. I am asking for assistance as a bridge to help us get there.

If you are able to donate, any amount would mean more to my family than I can put into words. Even $5 or $10 can make a difference when people come together.

If you aren't in a position to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser. A share could reach someone who is able to help, and that could make an enormous difference for my family.

I know there are many people facing difficult circumstances, and I don't take anyone's kindness for granted.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Thank you to everyone who donates, shares, prays for us, or simply sends encouragement.

I am believing that this difficult chapter is not the end of our story.

I am determined to get my family into a safe and stable home and build a better future for my children.

With love and gratitude,

Janice