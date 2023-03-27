Help My Brother Recover After Motorcycle Accident

My brother was in a motorcycle accident and hit a deer. He's facing multiple surgeries ahead, and the recovery will take time away from work. As a single father, he doesn't have paid time off, so every day he's healing is a day without income.





I help him as much as I can, but I'm also a single mom, and there's only so much I can stretch. He needs support to stay ahead while he recovers and gets back to work.





Thank you for standing with my brother.