Help My Aunt Finish College Despite Health Crisis

I'm raising funds to help my aunt pay for college classes for two semesters. She's been going through some hard times recently, she's moved three times in the last five months, and she was diagnosed with congenital heart failure. Because of everything she's been dealing with, her GPA dropped, which means she no longer qualifies for student loans or grants.





She wants to keep going with her education, but without financial aid, college tuition is out of reach right now. Your support would help her cover the cost of her classes and stay in school during this difficult season.





Thank you for standing with her.