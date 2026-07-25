Help My 10-Year-Old Compete at the Junior Olympics

Hi, I’m Holly, and I’m a single mom to an amazing 10 year old boy who recently discovered a love for water polo.





Just four weeks ago, he picked up the sport for the very first time. None of us expected what would happen next.





Within just one month, his coaches recognized his natural athleticism, determination, and talent, and invited him to play with the 12U team at the Junior Olympics in Los Angeles despite him being only 10 years old! It is the largest youth water polo tournament in the nation, bringing clubs from all across the United States together. To say he’s excited would be an understatement. This is an incredible opportunity, and I’m so unbelievably proud of him.





If I had known this opportunity was coming, I would have spent the last year saving for it. Unfortunately, we were JUST invited this week, just two weeks before the tournament! 😬





As a single mom, that means I suddenly need to cover four nights in a hotel in Anaheim, gas and travel expenses, tournament costs, meals, and four days away from work without pay. It’s simply more than I can manage on such short notice.





Asking for help is incredibly difficult for me. If you know me, you know I don’t like asking anyone for money. I work hard to provide for my son and have always tried to handle things on my own. But I also cant bear the thought of him missing out on such a unique opportunity.





This is about so much more than a tournament. It’s a chance for him to challenge himself, build confidence, learn from older players from across the country, and discover what’s possible when hard work and opportunity come together. This is an experience I don’t want him to miss.





If you’re able to help, any amount… whether it’s $20, $100, or $500, would make a meaningful difference and help us get to the Junior Olympics. Every donation will go directly toward travel, lodging, and the expenses of making this trip possible.





If donating isn’t possible, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness and generosity would give my son the chance to step onto one of the biggest stages in youth water polo, and that’s something our family will never forget!





With gratitude,





A proud waterpolo mama!



