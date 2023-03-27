Help Monica Rebuild Her Life Through Baking

Monica has always been a woman of faith, resilience, and love. A devoted mother of three — two biological children and one adopted — she also served her community as a Sunday school teacher, nurturing young hearts with kindness and hope.

Her life, however, took a heartbreaking turn. Monica developed severe depression, which led to the loss of her marriage. Later, she was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered a brain bleed. Emergency surgery saved her life, but the road to recovery has been long and difficult.

Despite these challenges, Monica’s spirit remains unbroken. She dreams of rebuilding her life and reconnecting with her children by starting a small bakery. Baking has always been her passion — a way to create joy, share love, and bring people together.

This fundraiser will help Monica take her first steps toward independence:

Bakery setup — securing a space where she can begin her journey. Essential equipment — ovens, mixers, and tools to bring her recipes to life. Initial supplies — flour, sugar, and ingredients to start baking. Operating costs — covering the basics as she regains stability.

Your support will do more than fund a business. It will help a mother reclaim her purpose, a teacher continue to inspire, and a woman of faith turn resilience into hope.



