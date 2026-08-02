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Transportation To Get To Doctors Appointments,

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$6 USD

Fundraiser created byLakeisha Mare

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lakeisha Mare

Transportation To Get To Doctors Appointments,

Hello, my name is Lakiesha. I’m a single mom of three, strong believer in Jesus, but also a survivor of physical, mental and emotional abuse. Being taking advantage of by family, always putting myself last but I now I have no one. I have been through a lot, but always managed to get back up. This time I could really use some help. I am asking for you alls help with transportation for me and my children. I’m not a lazy mom, I worked hard for years to provide not only for my children, but my family, homeless and anyone I knew was in need. Giving is strongly encouraged in the Bible and I have lived myself being a giver. I got laid off from my job without notice and my car broke down 2 weeks later in the midst of me looking for work. I used what I had to keep us afloat, but I eventually had to move. I had nowhere to go, after asking family and being rejected.




I spent nights sleeping in 24hr restaurants until I was able to stay with who I thought was a friend. We’ve been living a nightmare for months. This person is someone I’ve helped many times in the past, she’s even stayed with me twice before I lost everything. We have been put outside to sleep in one of her old cars that doesn’t run whenever she decides to have company.





have been back and forth to ER while doctors struggled to figure out what was going on with me. I have missed so many doctors appointments because she makes excuses why she can’t take me. She lives so far from everything I feel stuck. I had to chose the closest doctors office and I don’t feel it’s a safe place for me. When trying to explain things to the doctor he brushes me off, tells me he’ll be right back but instead the nurse comes in and tells me I’m good to go. I’ve been to only 2 appointments and my last one only last maybe 5-6 minutes. His actions and words show that he could care about me, and I’m sure most of you will understand why he’s treating me that way. I am desperate to get a vehicle and rebuild my life.



I need to get to my appointments to get on a road to feeling better so I can get a job and get us a place to live. We have to be out by the 1st of September. I’ve even asked her to let me ride with her and get a job where she works, but she says their not hiring but when I called they are. I was always the one helping everyone, but sometimes people will envy you in silence. I feel like they are happy to finally see me down. Your help would mean so much to me and my children. I can’t keep missing doctors and I would be so grateful for you alls help. God bless you all in advance.


















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