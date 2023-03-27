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Help mom & son in Zambia: CP medical care+Universi

GoalD 7,401 GMD
RaisedD 0 GMD

Fundraiser created byPrisca Bwalya

Help mom & son in Zambia: CP medical care+Universi

IMPORTANT: I am based in Livingstone, Zambia. GiveSendGo does not list Zambia yet, so my account is registered under Gambia. All funds raised will be sent directly to my Zambian bank account.


Hello, my name is Prisca. I’m a single mom raising my 5-year-old son who has Cerebral Palsy.


About my son:

He cannot walk or do things on his own. He’s always on my back. The hardest part is when he struggles to breathe. Each hospital visit for medication costs about K2,000 / $105.


About me:

I’m in university with 2 semesters left. Tuition is K4,000 per semester = K8,000 / $420. I need this education to get a better job and care for him.

Because of his CP, I also need a babysitter to attend classes. It costs K1,000 / $52 per month.


Goal Breakdown: 7410 GMD per round

We will run this in rounds until we reach our full need of $1,210 USD / K23,000:

- $420 - University tuition

- $420 - Son’s medication + hospital visits

- $320 - Babysitter for 6 months

- $50 - Fees


Any amount, share, or prayer helps us so much. Thank you for believing in us ❤️

God bless you - Prisca

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