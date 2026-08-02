Mom Of 3 Needs Transportation And Help Relocating

I’M A MOM OF THREE WHO COULD USE YOUR HELP TO GET TRANSPORTATION AND TO RELOCATE. FOR YEARS I WORKED HARD TO PROVIDE NOT ONLY FOR MY CHILDREN , BUT MY FAMILY AND STRANGERS IN NEED. NEARLY A YEAR AGO I GOT LAID OFF UNEXPECTEDLY AND STRUGGLED TO FIND WORK IN THIS ECONOMY, THEN MY CAR BROKE DOWM. I FELL INTO DEPRESSION BECAUSE I SPENT SO MANY YEARS HELPING OTHERS, SACRIFICING FOR EVERYONE BUT MYSELF AND COULDN’T GET A SIMPLE CAR RIDE FROM ANYONE.









I LOST EVERYTHING I HAD INCLUDING MY STORAGE WITH ALL OF OUR BELONGINGS. WE HAVE NOTHING BUT A FEW CLOTHES. I STAYED IN THE BROKEN CAR FOR A FEW WEEKS UNTIL WHO I THOUGHT WAS A FRIEND, ALLOWED ME TO STAY. SHE HAD STAYED WITH ME BEFORE SO I FELT SHE WAS GENUINELY RETURNING THE FAVOR, BUT IT HAS BEEN A NIGHTMARE. I HAD NOTHING LEFT TO GIVE SO EVERYONE TURNED THEIR BACKS ON ME. I HAVE BEEN SUFFERING MENTALLY SILENTLY. I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN INDEPENDENT. I DON’T LIKE AT MY WEAKEST MOMENT THE ONES I LOVE AND HAVE HELPED, ARE TREATING ME THIS WAY. I REALLY NEED YOU ALLS HELP.





















ALTHOUGH I APPRECIATE THE PLACE TO LIVE, WE HAVE CONSTANTLY BEEN PUT OUT WITH NOWHERE TO GO ANY TIME SHE HAS COMPANY OVER AND SHE’S HINTING THAT WE NEED GET OUT. I HAVE REACHED MY BREAKING POINT. THERE ARE NO OPPORTUNITIES HERE AND SHE LIVES SO FAR FROM EVERYTHING. I HAVE BEEN STUCK IN THIS HOUSE SUFFERING, GIVING UP ON MYSELF FEELING LIKE I CAN’T GET HELP ANYWHERE. I HAVE BEEN BACK AND FORTH TO THE EMERGENCY ROOM WHILE DOCTORS STRUGGLED TO FIGURE OUT WHAT WAS GOING ON WITH ME. I HAVE MISSED DOCTORS APPOINTMENTS AFTER SHE SAYS SHE WILL TAKE ME, THEN MAKES EXCUSES WHEN THE TIME COMES. SO INSTEAD OF GOING TO MY APPOINTMENTS, MY ONLY TRANSPORTATION HAS BEEN BY AMBULANCE GOING TO THE ER.













I DON’T HAVE ANY TRANSPORTATION, ANY MONEY, NOTHING. TRANSPORTATION WOULD ALLOW ME TO GET TO MY DOCTORS APPOINTMENT SO I CAN GET ON A ROAD TO BETTER HEALTH, AND FIND ME A JOB TO PROVIDE A PLACE TO LIVE FOR MY CHILDREN. I WOULD LIKE YOU ALLS WITH RELOCATING WHERE THE COST OF LIVING IS A BIT CHEAPER AND ALSO AWAY FROM THE TOXICITY HERE WITH FAMILY BECAUSE IT AFFECTS ME MENTALLY. I WOULD LOVE TO START OVER AND FIND MY CHILDREN AND I A GOOD CHURCH HOME AND REBUILD MY LIFE.













I AM STEPPING OUT FAITH THIS TIME. BEING STUCK IN THIS HOUSE HAS ALMOST DRIVEN ME CRAZY, BUT GOD. IT HAS ONLY BEEN GOD THAT HAS KEPT MY MIND SANE. EVERY DAY THAT PASSES I AM GETTING NOWHERE. BUT YOUR HELP WOULD MEAN SO MUCH TO US IN TURNING OUR LIVES AROUND FOR THE BETTER. I AM READY TO LEAVE NOW AND HAVE NO WHERE TO GO. WE DON’T KNOW WHEN WE WILL HAVE TO LEAVE HER HOUSE. I DON’T PUT US OUT THERE BECAUSE IF SHE SEES IT I KNOW WE WILL HAVE TO GET OUT BUT I HAD TO ASK FOR HELP FOR US.



























































