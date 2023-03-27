Help Mom Move and Store Her Possessions

My name is Rafael Cruz. I’m raising this for my mother, Noemi.

She is 83. She has dementia and can no longer live alone or drive. She is staying with my sister now. That part is settled. What is not settled is her apartment.

Her whole life is still in that place — furniture, clothes, photos, kitchen things, papers, the objects that marked decades in one home. She didn’t pack because she couldn’t. The rest of us have been managing her safety and care first. The apartment did not empty itself.

We need to clear it, move what should be kept, store it until we know what she will actually use, and dispose of or donate the rest. Until that is done, the old chapter stays open. Rent, keys, and a unit full of her things sit there while she lives somewhere else and her memory keeps slipping.

This is not a luxury move. It is labor, a truck, packing, a storage unit, and a cleanout so the family can stop splitting attention between her care and an apartment she will not return to.

What the money is for:

• Professional movers and packing labor

• Boxes, tape, wrap, and packing materials

• A storage unit large enough for furniture and keepsakes, for [X] months

• Junk removal / donation haul for what will not be stored

• Basic cleaning so the apartment can be turned over

If we raise more than the immediate move-and-store cost, it will go to additional months of storage so we are not forced into a rushed dump of things she may still want when she is more settled.

If you can give, thank you. If you can share the page with people who knew her or who have done this with their own parents, that helps as much as a donation. Prayer is welcome too.

— Rafael



