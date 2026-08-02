Help Mom Get Karma Checked for Peace of Mind

My mom is a widow on a very limited income, and her companion dog Karma means everything to her. A lump has appeared next to his groin, and she's understandably worried, she lost one of her other dogs to cancer a couple of years ago. She wants to get him checked by a vet to find out what's going on, but we don't live in a big city, so help is scarce and the costs add up fast.





Mom is very stressed about this, and I want to ease that burden for her. Your support would help cover the vet visit and any initial tests so we can get answers and know what comes next for Karma. Thank you for standing with my mom and her beloved companion.