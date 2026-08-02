Help Mom Fight Cancer and Find Dad

I'm 20 years old, and right now I'm carrying a lot. My mom is fighting cancer, and I'm trying to help her through treatment, doctors, medications, all of it. At the same time, I'm searching for my dad. I'm not the only child, but I feel like I might as well be. No one else is stepping in, so I'm managing and keeping everything together on my own, while trying to keep myself afloat too.





It's challenging to do this alone. The funds I'm raising will help cover my dad's search and my mom's medical costs, the doctors, medications, and everything else she needs right now.





Thank you for taking the time to read and understand. Your support would mean so much to me and my mom.