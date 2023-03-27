Help Mom and Kids Start Fresh

A very special mom left an abusive situation and is now rebuilding with her four children.





To make this fresh start work, they need a riding mower for the large property and a washer and dryer for the household. These essentials will help my mom focus on what matters most, creating a safe, stable home for her kids.





Your support would mean so much as they take this brave step forward.





Unfortunately due to safety reasons, I will not be able to post pictures of her or the kids, but if there is another way that you can think of that I can confirm that what I'm saying is true, I would be happy to do so.