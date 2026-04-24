Help Mohammed Addra Ismail Walk Again and recover

Meet Mohammed Ismail Addra. A little over a year ago, his life changed in an instant. He had just stepped out of a building when, without warning, he fell from a height. The fall left him with severe damage to his pelvic area, and he

has not been able to walk since. Today, Mohammed depends on crutches just to move around.

For over a year, his family has done everything within their means, trying every possible option to get him back on his feet. We have exhausted our resources, and the emotional and financial toll on our family has been overwhelming.

Mohammed now needs surgery on his waist area, and this procedure is critical to giving him a real chance at walking again. The cost of this surgery is more than our family can raise on our own.

This is why we are reaching out to kind hearted people everywhere. Any contribution, no matter the size, brings Mohammed one step closer to the surgery he needs and to reclaiming his independence. Your generosity could be the turning point in his recovery.

Thank you for taking the time to read Mohammed's story, and thank you in advance for any support financial or through sharing this fundraiser that you're able to offer. We truly appreciate you standing with us during this difficult time.