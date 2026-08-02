Help Mike, Gizzy, and Sugarbear Through Probate

My mom passed away, and I took in her two pomeranians, Gizzy, a 14-year-old male, and Sugarbear, a 15-year-old female. I've been caring for them on a limited income while also trying to keep us all from becoming homeless.





Right now, we're staying at a hotel while things are being cleared through probate. My mom didn't have a will, and I've used what I had to keep us here through Thursday, August 13th. After that, I'm not sure where we'll go. My next disability check doesn't come until September 3rd, that's three weeks away.





Gizzy and Sugarbear need grooming and vet checkups. They're getting older, and I want to make sure they're healthy and cared for. Over the last few years since I brought them home after mom's death, I've done everything I can to give them the best life possible.





I'm asking for help to get us through until my next check comes in, to keep a roof over our heads and make sure the dogs get the care they need. Your compassion and support would mean so much to all of us.





Thank you,Mike, Gizzy, and Sugarbear