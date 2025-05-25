Bills are past due and piling up

Goal:
CAD $500
Raised:
CAD $500
Campaign funds will be received by Mike Talbot
An old boss once told me nobody would know I was struggling unless I asked for help.
This has been a particularly difficult winter. It took me quite a while to get back to work, and my bills have been piling up and I have become overwhelmed. I can't borrow from Peter to pay Paul anymore.
Any help is appreciated. I hate doing this, but I don't know where else to turn.
Hope this helps. ♥️
