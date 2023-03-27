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Help mijn 25-jarige broer tegen kanker ❤️

Goal€40,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byMarwa Al Jawabra

Fundraiser funds will be received by Marwa Al Jawabra

Help mijn 25-jarige broer tegen kanker ❤️

Mijn jongere broer is pas 25 jaar oud en vecht tegen nierkanker. Hij heeft al een zware operatie ondergaan waarbij zijn linker nier en drie tumoren zijn verwijderd. Uit onderzoek bleek dat het om multifocale clear cell niercelkanker gaat.

Helaas is de strijd nog niet voorbij. Een recente MRI heeft twee verdachte tumoren in zijn rechter nier laten zien. Daarom heeft hij dringend verdere behandeling nodig.

Zijn arts heeft aangegeven dat hij moet starten met immunotherapie met Keytruda (pembrolizumab) om het risico op terugkeer van de kanker te verkleinen. Volgens het behandelplan heeft hij 17 doseringen per jaar nodig. Eén behandeling van 200 mg kost ongeveer €1.600, wat neerkomt op ongeveer €27.200 per jaar.

Daarnaast is een ablatiebehandeling (het wegbranden van de tumoren) in Jordanië noodzakelijk. De kosten hiervan worden geschat op ongeveer €7.000.

Deze kosten zijn voor onze familie helaas veel te hoog. Daarom vragen wij jullie vanuit het diepst van ons hart om hulp. ❤️

Mijn broer is pas 25 jaar en heeft nog zijn hele leven voor zich. We willen alles doen om hem de behandelingen te geven die hij nodig heeft en hem een kans te geven deze strijd te overwinnen.

Elke donatie, groot of klein, betekent ontzettend veel voor ons. 🙏❤️ Kun je niet doneren? Deel dan alstublieft deze inzamelingsactie met familie, vrienden en via sociale media. Ook een share kan een groot verschil maken.

Help mijn broer alstublieft om de behandeling te krijgen die hij zo dringend nodig heeft.

Namens mijn broer en onze familie: heel erg bedankt voor iedere donatie, share en vorm van steun. ❤️🙏

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