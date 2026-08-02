Help Micki and her son with medical bills

Micki was driving home from a long shift with her 16-year-old son beside her when she suffered a seizure behind the wheel. What he did in the next few seconds saved both of their lives.





That night was supposed to be just another drive home from work together. Instead, her son watched her go unresponsive at highway speed and realized that if he didn't act, neither of them might survive. From the passenger seat, he reached over and grabbed the wheel. He guided the car off the expressway, up an exit ramp, through an intersection, and into a parking lot. He tried with everything he had to move Micki's foot off the gas, but it was locked down and wouldn't budge. Out of options, he made an impossible decision and aimed the car at a curb to slow it, then a concrete light pole to stop it. The car slowed enough before it finally hit a wall and came to rest. He then got Micki out of the car by himself, laid her on her side to protect her while she was still seizing, and called 911. He stayed calm enough to tell the dispatcher exactly what had happened. He didn't even know where they were, so he asked them to ping his phone so help could find them.





The crash left Micki with three broken ribs, two fractured vertebrae, and one vertebra that burst from the force of the impact. She has a long and painful recovery ahead of her. Because her son was leaning across the vehicle, steering and fighting to stop the car, he was spared the full force of the collision. He walked away with a seatbelt burn across his neck and chest and a badly bruised thigh from the airbags. Given everything he did and how severe the crash was, that is nothing short of a miracle. Micki believes that without her son, her injuries could have been far worse, or fatal.





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Micki now needs extensive medical care, physical therapy, and time to heal. She is unable to work, which makes mounting medical bills, lost wages, and everyday essentials incredibly hard to cover.