Help Michelle & Zeus, Her Support Dog Begin Again

Michelle has spent her life caring for others. She is a certified nursing assistant and is now facing circumstances no one should have to endure. She needs a caring community to walk beside her as she rebuilds her life.





Michelle is not looking for a handout; she is asking for a helping hand. She is determined to heal, regain stability, return to work, and create a safe and peaceful future for herself and her faithful companion, Zeus.





After leaving an abusive relationship, Michelle found herself without a safe place to live. She is currently working hard to move forward while caring for her support dog Zeus, who has been her constant companion and source of comfort during an extremely challenging time.





Recently, Michelle was the victim of a hit-and-run accident while inside her parked car. The accident resulted in multiple injuries, including serious knee and ankle issues, making it difficult for her to continue working full-time as a CNA while she focuses on healing.





Right now, Michelle is facing several immediate challenges.

Finding safe, temporary housing where she and Zeus can stay Repairing her vehicle or finding reliable transportation Covering daily necessities while she recovers Waiting for approval for important assistance programs, including Medicaid and SNAP





Finding housing has been especially challenging because of Zeus's size and because Michelle does not have family support available to help during this transition.





Michelle is actively working toward stability. She is exploring job opportunities that fit within her current physical limitations, following her doctors' recommendations, and looking into additional training that can help her continue moving forward.





Those who know Michelle know that she is someone who cares deeply for others. Even during her own struggles, she has shown kindness and compassion toward those supporting her. She is grateful for every meal, every ride to a medical appointment, every person who has offered to help, and every effort made to help her repair her vehicle.





Michelle has a strong desire not only to regain her independence but also to one day give back and help others who find themselves facing difficult seasons.





Donations will help provide:

Temporary housing and stability Vehicle repairs or transportation needs Food and daily necessities Storage and essential expenses during this transition





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would be a tremendous help. Prayers and encouragement are also deeply appreciated.





"Where two or three are gathered in my name, there I am in the midst of them" Matthew 18:20





Thank you for helping Michelle and Zeus take the next steps toward a safe and stable future.



