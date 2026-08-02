Help Michael with College Class Payments

I met Michael Mosquera on an evangelist retreat a few years ago, and we ended up as roommates. When I came into the church off the street as a bad alcoholic in Was invited to stay and help with the neighborhood evangelizing.for the seven days i stayed and our friendship began, Michael was there for me. He helped me find Christ and completely change my life .





Now Michael is struggling to pay for his college classes, and the deadline is the 24th of this month. He's always been there for me, and I want to help him the way he helped me. I only work part-time and have kids, so I can't cover this on my own, but I'm hoping we can raise money together to help him with his class payments.





Michael has done nothing but pray for me and help me grow closer to Christ. Your support would mean so much to him and to me. Thank you for standing with us.