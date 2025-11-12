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Help Megan Rebuild a Home for Her and Her Daughter

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTedra Conerly

Help Megan Rebuild a Home for Her and Her Daughter

Megan is a hardworking single mother who has lovingly cared for and had custody of her beautiful daughter throughout her life. Today, she is facing an incredibly difficult season and needs our help getting back on her feet and rebuilding a stable home for herself and her daughter.


Megan was living in an apartment with her mother and daughter when an unexpected family situation changed everything. After Megan made the difficult decision that her brother could not live in the home with her young daughter, her mother chose to leave the apartment. Suddenly, Megan was left responsible for the full cost of the rent on her own.


Megan tried for several months to make it work, but despite her best efforts, the financial burden became too much, and she was eventually evicted.


With nowhere else to turn and no family support available, Megan found herself temporarily without stable housing. Wanting to do what was best for her daughter while she worked to get back on her feet, Megan reached out to her daughter's father and asked if her daughter could stay with him for a few weeks.


Unfortunately, shortly after her daughter went to stay with her father, Megan was faced with an unexpected custody battle.


Megan is not giving up. She has a job and the ability to support herself and secure a new apartment. The biggest obstacle standing in her way is a $3,000 eviction debt that must be addressed before she can move forward and obtain stable housing.


On top of trying to rebuild financially, Megan is now facing legal expenses and the emotional burden of fighting to reunite her family and provide a stable home for her daughter.


We are asking for help raising $3,000 to pay off Megan's eviction debt, allowing her to qualify for a new apartment and take a major step toward rebuilding a safe and stable home for herself and her daughter.


Any additional funds raised will help Megan with the expenses associated with getting back on her feet and navigating this difficult legal situation.


No mother should have to face a crisis like this alone. Megan is working hard, she is fighting for her daughter, and she is determined to rebuild her life.


Every donation, no matter the amount, can make a difference. If you are unable to give financially, please consider sharing Megan's story and keeping her and her daughter in your prayers.


Thank you for helping Megan take the next step toward stability, hope, and bringing her family back together. ❤️


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