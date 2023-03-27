Help Me With Get My First Car

i am 17 years old, 2 months away from being 18. i live in a household where i have little to no support in getting a vehicle so i can drive myself to work and school and be able to save the money i can in order to be able to afford my own apartment/home sooner rather than later. My family that does help me, does their best but unfortunately doesn’t have the space or time to fully help me out. i’m making this fundraiser to help in getting my first car so i can provide for myself without feeling like a burden. any donations help. please feel free to just share if unable to contribute. thank you all for your time and if you help me to get on my feet. i appreciate you all, much love.