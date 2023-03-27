Help Me Walk Again With Advanced Prosthetic Legs

I am Ahmed, a Palestinian from Gaza.

During the war that began in 2023, my home, my mother’s home, and the homes of my siblings were destroyed. Later, I was struck by a tank shell and suffered devastating injuries that resulted in both of my legs being amputated above the knees. Some of my friends were also killed.

I spent three days in a coma fighting for my life.

After a year, I was finally able to travel to Egypt to seek medical treatment and begin rebuilding my life. Unfortunately, despite seeking help, I have not been able to find an organization or charity that can fully support the treatment and rehabilitation I need.

Today, I am trying to take the next step toward independence.

I am raising funds to receive specialized medical assessments and, if medically appropriate, advanced bilateral above-knee prosthetic legs. I hope to explore modern prosthetic technologies that may give me better control and mobility, including advanced microprocessor-controlled systems and, if doctors determine that I am a suitable candidate, options such as osseointegration or other emerging technologies.

The funds will also help cover rehabilitation, medical expenses, transportation, and essential living costs while I work toward becoming independent again.

Why I am raising 3,000,000 EGP

The 3,000,000 EGP goal is an estimated amount intended to cover my complete journey toward mobility and independence, rather than the cost of the prosthetic legs alone.

Because I have bilateral above-knee amputations, my treatment may require specialized medical assessments, advanced prosthetic components, custom sockets and fitting, rehabilitation and physical therapy, and ongoing medical follow-up. Depending on the recommendations of qualified specialists and whether I am medically eligible, I may also need to explore more advanced treatment options such as osseointegration.

The final cost cannot be known until I undergo the necessary medical and prosthetic assessments and receive a treatment plan. This goal will give me the opportunity to pursue the most appropriate options available to me while also covering rehabilitation, transportation, medical expenses, and essential living costs during this process.

I know this is a big goal, but after everything I have survived, I want to believe that my life can still move forward.

If you can donate, even a small amount, you can help me take another step toward independence. If you cannot donate, sharing my fundraiser can be just as valuable.

Thank you for reading my story, for caring, and for helping me hope for a future where I can stand and walk again.

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بالعربية

أنا أحمد، فلسطيني من غزة.

خلال الحرب التي بدأت عام 2023، دُمّر منزلي ومنزل والدتي ومنازل إخوتي. وبعد ذلك أصبت بقذيفة دبابة، وتعرضت لإصابات بالغة أدت إلى بتر ساقَيّ من فوق الركبتين. كما استشهد بعض أصدقائي.

دخلت في غيبوبة لمدة ثلاثة أيام وأنا أصارع من أجل حياتي.

وبعد عام، تمكنت أخيرًا من السفر إلى مصر لطلب العلاج والبدء في إعادة بناء حياتي. وللأسف، رغم سعيي للحصول على المساعدة، لم أتمكن من العثور على مؤسسة أو جمعية تستطيع توفير الدعم الكامل للعلاج وإعادة التأهيل الذي أحتاج إليه.

اليوم، أحاول أن أخطو الخطوة التالية نحو الاستقلال.

أجمع التبرعات للحصول على تقييمات طبية متخصصة، وإذا كان ذلك مناسبًا طبيًا، للحصول على أطراف صناعية متقدمة لكلا الساقين المبتورتين فوق الركبة. وآمل في استكشاف تقنيات الأطراف الصناعية الحديثة التي قد تمنحني تحكمًا وحركة أفضل، بما في ذلك الأنظمة المتقدمة التي يتم التحكم بها بواسطة المعالج الدقيق، وإذا قرر الأطباء أنني مرشح مناسب، خيارات مثل الاندماج العظمي (Osseointegration) أو غيرها من التقنيات الحديثة.

ستساعد التبرعات أيضًا في تغطية تكاليف إعادة التأهيل، والمصاريف الطبية، والتنقل، وتكاليف المعيشة الأساسية أثناء سعيي لاستعادة استقلالي.

لماذا أجمع 3,000,000 جنيه مصري؟

إن هدف 3,000,000 جنيه مصري هو مبلغ تقديري يهدف إلى تغطية رحلتي الكاملة نحو استعادة الحركة والاستقلال، وليس تكلفة الأطراف الصناعية وحدها.

نظرًا لأنني أعاني من بتر في الساقين فوق الركبتين، فقد يتطلب علاجي تقييمات طبية متخصصة، ومكونات متقدمة للأطراف الصناعية، وتصنيع وتجهيز سوكيتات مخصصة، وإعادة التأهيل والعلاج الطبيعي، والمتابعة الطبية المستمرة. وبناءً على توصيات الأطباء والأخصائيين المؤهلين وما إذا كنت مناسبًا طبيًا، قد أحتاج أيضًا إلى استكشاف خيارات علاجية أكثر تقدمًا مثل الاندماج العظمي (Osseointegration).

لا يمكن معرفة التكلفة النهائية قبل إجراء التقييمات الطبية وتقييم الأطراف الصناعية اللازمة والحصول على خطة علاجية واضحة. وسيسمح لي هذا الهدف بالسعي إلى الخيارات الأنسب لحالتي، مع تغطية تكاليف إعادة التأهيل، والتنقل، والمصاريف الطبية، وتكاليف المعيشة الأساسية خلال هذه الرحلة.

أعلم أن هذا هدف كبير، لكن بعد كل ما نجوت منه، أريد أن أؤمن بأن حياتي لا تزال قادرة على المضي قدمًا.

إذا كنت تستطيع التبرع، حتى بمبلغ صغير، فيمكنك مساعدتي في اتخاذ خطوة أخرى نحو الاستقلال. وإذا لم تتمكن من التبرع، فإن مشاركة حملتي يمكن أن تكون ذات قيمة كبيرة أيضًا.

شكرًا لقراءتك قصتي، واهتمامك، ومساعدتي على الأمل في مستقبل أستطيع فيه الوقوف والمشي من جديد.

هذه هي النسخة التي أنصحك بوضعها في الحملة. وبعد لصقها، لا تنشر أي شيء آخر قبل أن نراجع معًا الهدف والعملة والصورة والعنوان؛ لأننا نريد أن تكون الصفحة مقنعة وواضحة قبل أن نبدأ جلب المتبرعين.