Help Me Turn My Skills Into a Sustainable Future

Hello, my name is Miracle, and I’m a young graphic designer from Nigeria, and also into music.





I have a strong passion for graphic design and music, and I’m working hard to develop both skills. My biggest goal is to turn my graphic-design skills into a real source of income so I can become financially independent.





I’m asking for support to help me get the tools I need to take that step.





How the ₦500,000 will be used





💻 Laptop — ₦250,000





A laptop is one of the most important tools I need as a graphic designer. It would allow me to work more professionally, use better design software, build my portfolio, create high-quality designs, and take on more client work.





🎨 Design Tools & Resources — ₦100,000





This will help me get essential design resources and software, improve my work, and promote my services so I can reach more potential clients.





🎸 Beginner Bass Guitar Setup — ₦150,000





Music is also something I’m passionate about. I want to learn and improve my bass-guitar skills, and having my own beginner setup would give me the opportunity to practice consistently.





Fundraising Goal: ₦500,000





I know that not everyone is in a position to donate, and I completely understand that. Even a small contribution can make a difference.





My hope is that this support will give me the tools to learn, create, find clients, earn from my skills, and build a better future for myself.





If you cannot donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a lot to me. Someone you share it with might be the person who can help me take this important step.





Thank you for reading my story, supporting my dream, and believing that someone can build a better future with the right opportunity.





Every donation and every share is deeply appreciated.





Thank you, and God bless you.