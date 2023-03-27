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Help me turn my sewing dream into a reality

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Help me turn my sewing dream into a reality

Goal€700 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byRuth Ozor

Help me turn my sewing dream into a reality

My name is Ruth Chidiebere Ozor, and I am a tailor with a passion for creating beautiful clothes and building something of my own.


I already sew and have a few customers, but I currently face a major challenge: I need an industrial sewing machine to increase my production and take my work to the next level.


The machine I need costs ₦1,000,000, which is currently more than I can afford on my own. That is why I am humbly reaching out for support.


With an industrial sewing machine, I will be able to work faster, improve the quality and finishing of my garments, accept more orders and serve more customers. Most importantly, it will give me a better opportunity to turn the skill I already have into a more stable and sustainable source of income.


I am not starting from zero. I already have the skill, I already sew, and I already have customers. What I need now is the equipment to help me grow.


My goal is to raise ₦1,000,000 to purchase the machine.


If you are able to support me with ₦1,000, ₦5,000, ₦10,000, ₦20,000 or any amount you can afford, I will be truly grateful. Every contribution will bring me closer to my goal.


And if you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser. Sometimes a simple share can reach the person who can make a life-changing contribution.


I believe that with the right equipment, hard work and consistency, I can build a successful sewing business and create a better source of income for myself.


I am not asking you to simply give me money. I am asking you to help me acquire a tool that will help me work, earn and grow.


Thank you for believing in me and supporting my dream. ❤️


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