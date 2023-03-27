🎓 “Help Me Turn My Education Into a Better Future

Education can change the direction of a person's entire life. I'm raising this fundraiser to help cover the costs of education and give me the opportunity to continue learning and build a better future.





The funds raised will go toward essential education expenses such as school fees, learning materials, books, supplies, transportation, and other costs related to continuing my studies.





For many people, going to school may seem like something that is guaranteed, but the financial costs can make it difficult to continue. I do not want financial challenges to prevent me from pursuing my education and reaching my goals.





Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference. Your support can help provide the resources I need to stay in school and focus on my studies.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, or on social media would mean so much. Thank you for standing with me.