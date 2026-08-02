Help Me Turn Honest Work Into a Sustainable Busine

Help Me Turn Honest Work Into a Sustainable Business





A Hand Up, Not a Handout





My name is Natassia, and I am a Black woman in South Carolina determined to break the cycle of poverty through honest work.





Instead of depending on assistance, I have been developing a homemade laundry detergent that is effective, affordable, and made with care. Friends and family have encouraged me to pursue it as a real business, but before I can legally sell it, I need to meet the requirements for licensing, business registration, labeling, supplies, and other startup expenses.





I am asking for your help because I believe God gives each of us gifts and expects us to use them faithfully.





"Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord." — Colossians 3:23





I don't want charity that ends in a few weeks. I want the opportunity to build something that can support me, provide for my family, and eventually allow me to help others.





Your generosity will help cover expenses such as:





- Business registration and legal startup costs

- Product testing and labeling

- Packaging and sample containers

- Initial ingredients and manufacturing supplies

- Farmers market and vendor fees

- Basic marketing materials





Every donation, no matter the amount, is an investment in someone choosing entrepreneurship over hopelessness.





My goal is to build a business founded on integrity, quality, and service. As the business grows, I hope to create opportunities that bless other families as well.





If you are unable to donate, I would deeply appreciate your prayers and if you would share this campaign with others.





Thank you for believing that a small act of kindness can help change someone's future.





May Yah/God richly bless you.