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Help Me Turn a Setback Into a New Career

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLuiza Feijó

Help Me Turn a Setback Into a New Career

I'm raising funds to make a career transition into data science and build the professional future I've been working toward for years. My career and education were strongly connected to the U.S. market, but my path was unexpectedly interrupted when I had to leave the United States.


Since then, I've continued working and investing in my education. But earning in Brazilian reais while pursuing opportunities and education priced in U.S. dollars has made it extremely difficult to save enough to make this transition on my own.


I'm raising $10,000 to fund specialized data science education, certifications, training, and the tools I need to become qualified and competitive in this field. I'm not asking anyone to give me a job or an opportunity that belongs to someone else. I'm asking for help acquiring the skills that will allow me to earn my own opportunities.


This fundraiser is a chance for me to turn years of work, education, and setbacks into a new beginning. Your support would mean so much as I take this next step.

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