Help Me Train My Emotional Support Dog

My name is Eddie. I've struggled with my mental and emotional health since I was a child due to trauma I went through. I have a best friend now, she's a beautiful 6-month-old puppy, and I'm working to make her my emotional support dog.





To do that, I need help paying for her training. Having her as my legal emotional support animal would be a blessing, and it would allow me to take her anywhere with me.





Any donation will help. Thank you for standing with me.