Help me to overcome hunger

I am creating this fundraiser because I am currently struggling to afford enough food and meet my basic daily needs. I am asking for your kind support during this difficult period. Any amount you can donate, no matter how small, will help me get food and take care of my immediate basic needs.

I understand that times are difficult for many people, so I truly appreciate every donation and every person who shares this fundraiser. Your support will mean a lot to me and will help me get through this difficult time. Thank you for your kindness and support.