Help me to get Teeth back and the ability to chew!

Ren Needs Dentures to Eat Safely





About 6 years ago, I got sick, and because it was so severe and went undiagnosed for so long, all of my back teeth broke or fell out. Last week, the last of my back teeth came out. I am raising funds for myself because I can no longer afford the dental care I need, and it has reached a point where eating is extremely difficult.





Right now, I cannot really chew anything. That affects every meal and every part of daily life. I am also scared of swallowing something that could get stuck in my airway and cause me to suffocate. Beyond that immediate risk, not being able to properly chew my food is causing bigger health and nutrition problems overall.





I am in a terrible financial situation, so even the most affordable solution feels out of reach. I am hoping to get a set of dentures, which is the option I can realistically aim for. The cost could be as little as $3,000 and as much as $10,000.





Any support would help me move closer to getting dentures so I can eat more safely and take better care of my health. If you are able to donate or share this fundraiser, I would truly appreciate it.



