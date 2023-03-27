Help me to bring more aid and hope in my suitcases

Dear friends,





My name is Vlad. I live in Canada and travel to the largest Caribbean island every other month—not as a tourist, but to bring food, medicine, clothes, and toys to local families in need.





My goal is to raise $5,000 to help cover expenses for my upcoming trip in one week. If I can raise more, I'll be able to deliver more aid to more people—and travel more frequently.





This country is currently going through its worst humanitarian crisis in decades. In many cities across the island, there's no electricity for 19, 20, or sometimes up to 30 hours at a time. And when there's no power, the water pumps don't work—so entire neighborhoods are left without running water for days.





Can you imagine the horror of 30–35°C heat with no fans, no showers? Families are forced to share a single bucket of water for all their basic hygiene needs. Cooking gas is also extremely scarce, so families buy charcoal just to prepare a simple meal.





These aren't just inconveniences—these are daily survival struggles that affect every aspect of life. I've witnessed all of this during my visits because I don't stay in resorts or Airbnbs. I stay in local homes, sharing life with ordinary people.





This is exactly why I pack my suitcases with non-perishable food, medicines (mostly painkillers and band-aids), donated clothing, shoes, and toys.





I buy most of these items with my own salary. I also pay for my flights out of pocket. This is my personal mission, and I've never asked for help before.





But things changed a few months ago, when the island was cut off from its main oil suppliers. Until recently, there were affordable direct flights between Toronto and the island. Not anymore. Now I have to fly through other countries—with long layovers, connecting flights, and at triple the price. This has dramatically increased my travel costs. What used to be affordable is now a real financial burden.





At the same time, the needs on the island keep growing. I see it every time I land—more families, more shortages, more despair. My two suitcases aren't enough, and my salary can't cover both the extra luggage fees and the expensive multi-stop tickets. That's why I've turned to this platform.





I'm here because I believe there are people who care—who want to help but can't travel themselves. You can be part of this mission from wherever you are. With the support of a community like this, I could do so much more.





Your donation will go directly to:





· Paying for additional checked baggage on each trip, so I can carry more aid.

· Buying more supplies—food, medicine, and clothing.

· Covering the costs of air freight forwarding for goods that can't be carried on the plane. For example, I've previously shipped energy stations and generators this way, which allow families to keep fridges running for 10–15 hours, saving food from spoiling during long blackouts.





Every trip, I arrive with a little more. But with your support, I could arrive with a lot more. More food for hungry children. More medicine for the elderly or sick. More toys for a smile.





I'm already doing the work—flying every two months, packing, delivering, and distributing everything personally to locals. I just need a hand with the growing expenses so I don't go further into debt.





Please donate what you can—even $10, $20, or $50 makes a real difference. And please share this page with your friends, family, and anyone who believes in solidarity.





From the bottom of my heart—thank you for standing with me and with the people.





I will post a photo update after my next trip to show you exactly how your donations helped